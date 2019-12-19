CALGARY -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash that sent two people, including a child, to hospital in Calgary.

Officials say the incident took place at 330 Westwinds Drive N.E. near 47 Street N.E. at about 3:30 p.m. Police say the driver of a vehicle struck a number of pedestrians.

A six-year-old boy, listed in serious but non-life-threatening condition, was taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

Another victim, an adult male in his mid-30s, was taken to Foothills Medical Centre, also in serious condition. EMS tell CTV News he is in critical condition.

Acting Sgt. Jason Taylor with the Calgary Police Service Traffic Unit says investigators believe the victims were a father and his son.

"The male that was with him we do believe was the father. (He) was in serious condition, life-threatening. However, he is now stable but he is still in life-threatening condition."

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

"We spoke with the driver," Taylor said. "We are still investigating, but we don't believe alcohol, drugs or speed was a factor. We are actually investigating sunlight, if it had anything to do with blocking the driver's vision while the pedestrians were on the roadway."

Taylor says they don't have any information about if the driver was distracted.

Several roads have been closed in the area while members of the CPS Traffic Unit investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward and speak with them.