CALGARY -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash that sent two people, including a child, to hospital in Calgary.

Officials say the incident took place at 330 Westwinds Drive N.E. near 47 Street N.E. at about 3:30 p.m. Police say the driver of a vehicle struck a number of pedestrians.

A child, listed in serious condition, was taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

Another victim, an adult, was taken to Foothills Medical Centre, also in serious condition.

There is no information on the ages or genders of the patients.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Several roads have been closed in the area while members of the CPS Traffic Unit investigate.

More to come…