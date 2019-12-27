CALGARY -- A motorist trying to avoid a crash ended up lodged on a guardrail separating the C train line from Memorial Boulevard Friday night.

The incident took place around 8 p.m., across from St. George's Bridge, when an eastbound vehicle was forced to maneuver after getting cut off by another driver.

Unfortunately, the motorist maneuvered their way onto the guard rail, causing one lane on eastbound Memorial to be shut down. C train service wasn't impacted, but transit officials were on scene to make the sure the car removal was safe and didn't impact any equipment.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the area was cleared according to the city's @YYC Transportation Twitter feed.

There was no word on whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.