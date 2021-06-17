CALGARY -- Police have located a vehicle belonging to a man reported missing earlier this week and say it is not connected to his disappearance.

Joseph Saks, 38, was reported missing on Tuesday after police says friends and family became concerned about his welfare.

Saks owns a black 1997 Pontiac Sunfire and police thought he may have been driving it at the time of his disappearance. Officers have since located the vehicle and determined it is not connected.

He was last seen in the southeast community of Queensland and the investigation has revealed he may have been in the southeast community of Diamond Cove on Sunday evening.

Saks is described as:

Being 180 centimetres (5'11") tall;

Being about 104 kilograms (230 pounds), and;

Having blue eyes, grey hair, and a grey beard.

He also has a three-inch scar behind his right ear and a scar on his left knee.

Saks was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts and sneakers with socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.