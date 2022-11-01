Vehicle seized in connection to fatal Forest Lawn hit-and-run

Calgary police have seized a sedan in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Forest Lawn last week.

The collision happened on westbound 17th Avenue S.E. approaching 44th Street S.E. just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 27.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was crossing 17th Avenue northbound when she was hit. She was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition where she later died.

On Monday, officers towed a black Mercedes sedan from a apartment complex on Sherwood Blvd N.W.

A spokesperson for the Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirms it's believed the sedan may be the one from the fatal crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.