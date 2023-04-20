Vehicle sought in Spruce Cliff murder-suicide found

Police investigate Saturday evening in southwest Calgary, where 2 people were discovered dead Police investigate Saturday evening in southwest Calgary, where 2 people were discovered dead

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour

A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina