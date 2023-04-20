Vehicle sought in Spruce Cliff murder-suicide found

Calgary police say a vehicle sought in a murder-suicide investigation has been found.

Emergency crews were called to the Westgate Park high-rise condominium in the 0-100 block of Spruce Place S.W. around 7:10 p.m. on April 15 for reports that a woman had been found dead.

As first responders were assessing the situation, a man jumped to his death from an upper-level balcony.

Police believe the man either threw or pushed the woman over the balcony and then jumped.

Both died from blunt-force trauma after their falls.

In the aftermath, police identified the homicide victim as 69-year-old Dr. Joanne Suk-Wah Tse and the man who then took his own life as 61-year-old De Lin Tang.

Tang's vehicle, a white 2023 Subaru Outback, was nowhere to be found, police said at the time, and asked for assistance finding it.

In a release issued Thursday night, police thanked the public for its help locating the vehicle.