Two men are in RCMP custody following a Christmas Eve crash northwest of Calgary city limits and the subsequent attempt to remove a Good Samaritan from her vehicle.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., RCMP from the Cochrane and Airdrie detachments responded to the intersection of Bearspaw Road and Burma Road following a crash involving a truck and an SUV.

According to RCMP, the two occupants of the truck, which was later determined to be stolen, exited the vehicle and approached a driver who had slowed in an attempt to help the victims of the crash. The two men allegedly tried to pull the woman from her vehicle but she managed to drive away.

The suspects fled the crash site on foot and RCMP arrested the two men shortly after.

RCMP suspect the two men, aged 39 and 34, were involved in a series of Sunday morning garage prowlings in the area.

Several charges are pending against the suspects, who cannot be named as they have not been formally charged at this time, including:

Dangerous driving

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Failing to remain at the scene of collision

Break-and-enter

Mischief

Breaching court orders

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the actions of the suspect is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000.