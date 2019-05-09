A 22-year-old Calgary man faces 35 charges and four charges have been laid against a 17-year-old girl from Airdrie in connection with Tuesday’s police standoff in High River.

According to RCMP officials, Branden Brett Davidson was seen driving a stolen 2010 Audi A4 on Tuesday afternoon in Calgary. Police, including HAWCS, followed the suspect vehicle through the Okotoks and High River areas as the car travelled as ‘extremely high rates of speed’.

The Audi crashed in an alleyway in High River near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 18 Street SE. A 17-year-old girl was arrested at the crash site while the driver of the Audi fled on foot and forced his way into a nearby home. No one was inside the residence at the time of the break-in.

Police surrounded the home and, after several hours, the suspect, Branden Brett Davidson, was apprehended.

Davidson’s charges include:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (four counts)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of methamphetamine

Failing to comply with a probation order (11 counts)

The Calgary Police Service had previously issued a request for information regarding Davidson’s whereabouts on April 17, 2018 on 18 warrants.

Davidson remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on Friday, June 7.

The 17-year-old girl, who cannot be identified due to her age, has been released from custody with conditions but is scheduled to face four undisclosed criminal charges.