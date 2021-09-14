Vehicle theft suspects nabbed after attempting to paddle away from Alberta RCMP

CALGARY -

Two men from Taber, Alta. are in custody after being arrested in the Oldman River while attempting a getaway in a stolen kayak.

According to RCMP, a Pontiac Sunrunner was reported stolen in the town of Taber and there were several sightings of it throughout the day on Sept. 11.

The vehicle, make and model not disclosed, was found later that same day outside the neighbouring village of Barnwell, Alta. The vehicle was stuck in a field north of Huckleberry Road,

Two suspects were spotted in the area allegedly attempting to break into a cabin. A red kayak was stolen and the pair were seen entering the water of the Oldman River.

Taber RCMP caught up with and arrested the two men but the stolen kayak was swept down river.

The suspects — 23-year-old Pedro Friesen and 24-year-old Tristan Wolfe — have been charged with:

Possession of stolen property;

Break-and-enter;

Theft; and,

Flight from police.

The two Taber men, who are known to police, are scheduled to appear in Taber provincial court later this month.

Anyone who finds a red kayak along the shore of the river is asked to contact the Taber RCMP detachment at 403-223-4447 so it can be returned to its rightful owner.

Taber is located approximated 50 kilometres east of Lethbridge city limits.