CALGARY -- Alberta RCMP say there has been a decrease in motor vehicle theftsin the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RCMP compared the 2020 Alberta stats of vehicle thefts from March to December to the same time period in 2019, and a noticeable decline was seen in both urban and rural areas.

Officialssay urban detachment areas experienced a 27 per cent decrease in thefts from a motor vehicle and a 26 per cent decrease in thefts of motor vehicles.

Rural detachment areas saw a 29 per cent decrease in thefts from a motor vehicle and a 21 per cent decrease in a motor vehicle's thefts.

Despite the decrease in numbers, there is still room for improvement, RCMP said in a release.

According to officials, from March to Dec. 2020, there were over 7,800 thefts from motor vehicle offences and over 7,100 thefts of motor vehicle offences in Alberta.

Recommendations for keeping your vehicle safe:

Lock the doors

Remove all valuables

Use a steering wheel lock

Lock your garage

Remove garage door opener from vehicle

Use a vehicle tracking system

Park in a well-lit area

The RCMP asks the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.