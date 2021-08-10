CALGARY -- A closed Chinese court is expected to announce a verdict in the espionage trial of Calgarian Michael Spavor late Tuesday night.

Although there does not appear to be any evidence to support the charges, the outcome is almost certain, according to some.

"We know in China that for high profile cases, it's the Communist Party that dictates the rulings," said Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian diplomat.

"They are trumped-up charges for which there's absolutely, absolutely no basis in law," said Justice Minister David Lametti.

Spavor has been in custody since December 2018 in apparent retaliation for Canada's arrest of senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on an extradition warrant to the United States.

Spavor grew up in Calgary and graduated from the University of Calgary with a degree in international relations.

He went to teach overseas in Korea where he fell in love with the people and culture, eventually becoming fluent.

He first visited North Korea in 2001, returning several times, including to live for six months. He is one of the few westerners to have met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Despite his remarkable life overseas, his friends say he always kept in touch and interested in their lives at home.

"In the mid-90s we just started hanging out together and we've stayed friends ever since," recalls friend Matt Burgener.

Burgener says he received a text days before Spavor was to return home to Calgary, making plans to see music together. That meeting never happened.

"He's just a regular guy who had an incredible skill with languages and it took him into some unique corners," he said.

Spavor's verdict is expected late Tuesday evening.

Former diplomat Micheal Kovrig's trial on similar charges is set to begin Monday.

A third Canadian, Robert Schellenberg, had his death sentence affirmed by China earlier this week for drug trafficking. He had earlier been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

"The Chinese end game, it's free Meng Wanzhou, full stop, and they will bring all pressure they can," says former Canadian diplomat Colin Robertson.

Meng's extradition hearing could be decided this week. The United States issued a warrant for her arrest on fraud charges related to the sale of equipment to Iran despite sanctions prohibiting the transaction.