A Calgary judge is expected to hand down a decision in the first-degree murder trial for Nathan Gervais on Wednesday.

Gervais, 24, is accused of killing 18-year-old Lukas Strasser-Hird in an alley outside the former Vinyl Nightclub in November 2013.

Strasser-Hird was swarmed, beaten and stabbed outside the club and later died from his injuries in hospital.

Gervais failed to show up for his original trial in 2016. He was arrested in Vietnam in November 2017 and returned to Canada to face the charge. Two men were later charged with helping him flee the country.

During the trial, the Crown told the court that two altercations occurred on the evening of November 23rd; one in front of the nightclub and the second behind the club.

The prosecutor said Gervais left the club to get a knife and then stabbed Strasser-Hird three times, intending to kill him.

CCTV footage from outside the club was examined by Calgary police and was shown to the court.

The defence did not present any evidence at the trial and argued that there was no proof that the murder was planned. Gervais pleaded not guilty to the charge and did not testify in his own defence.

Closing arguments in the case were presented by the Crown and defence on April 5, 2019.

The trial was by judge alone and a verdict is expected on Wednesday.

This Thursday would have been Lukas Strasser-Hird’s 24th birthday.

Follow @InaSidhu for the latest on this story from the Calgary Courts Centre.

More to come…