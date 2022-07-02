Vertigo Mystery Theatre ends the suspense, names Jack Grinhaus as next artistic director
Well, one cliff-hanger was solved by Vertigo Mystery Theatre this week.
That was the suspense over who would be the beloved mystery theatre's new artistic director, following the departure of long-time AD Craig Hall.
The answer is Jack Grinhaus, who spent five years as the artistic director of Theatre Northwest in Prince George and 17 years as co-artistic director of Bound to Create Theatre in Toronto.
Over the years, Grinhaus has programmed and produced more than 50 productions, half of which he directed.
“This is a full-circle moment for me. Much of my career has dealt with stories of intrigue suspense, and excitement," Grinhaus said in a release. "My aim is to maintain the long-standing traditions that have made Vertigo a success, continuing the conversation around the genre of mystery with our audiences, while also seeing how we can expand its reach to promote Vertigo and the talent involved.”
Vertigo board chair Garry Holbrook said that the choice of Grinhaus was a unanimous decision.
"His energy, relationships with local artists, national experience, and his commitment to supporting diverse artists and audiences is well-known," Holbrook said. "We are excited for him to bring that passion and experience to the Calgary community.”
Grinhaus has worked with a number of Calgary theatre artists in past productions and said he feels a connection to the city's theatre community.
“Having worked across Canada, I found myself visiting Calgary and seeing the work here many times over the years, and am always amazed by the talent," he said. "With family and friends all over Alberta, along with some of the best artists I know and have worked with, I am both humbled and honored to be in a position where I can inspire, and be inspired, by this community. I want nothing more than to support and provide for this incredibly successful theatre that is so in line with my own artistic focus.”
Grinhaus officially takes over Vertigo in September.
