'Very disturbing': Glenmore Landing redevelopment plan not sitting well with residents

The proposed redevelopment of city-owned land near Glenmore Landing, for high-rise apartment buildings, is causing controversy among residents of the area.

On Saturday, Karen Pauling Shepard was one of a dozen people knocking on doors in neighbourhoods surrounding Glenmore Landing, and collecting signatures against the proposal.

“To redevelop a complex this large is what is proposed by RioCan - which would include about several high-rise towers in excess of 3,000 people living in and working in that area is completely untenable,” said Pauling Shepard, a member of the Communities for Glenmore Landing Preservation.

The project would see the city sell parkland to build six high-rise towers along 90th Avenue S.W., and adjacent to 14 Street S.W. According to city documents, the project would add 2,744 occupants and 372 jobs.

Another issue raised by another member of the group is traffic congestion that will be created with the additional residents and workers. There are two entrance points into the existing Glenmore Landing Shopping Centre and only one that takes people onto eastbound 90th Avenue.

“We have no idea if the road network or even the water and sewer system can support this,” said David Jacobs, a member of the steering committee, Communities for Glenmore Landing Preservation.

Lindsay Milne, a 10-year resident of the Palliser neighbourhood opposes the re-development plan.

“The redevelopment proposal is very disturbing to a lot of who have lived in this general area for quite a while,” said Milne. “The city promised that there would be -- other than the developments that exist -- be no further developments of undeveloped lands in the area.”

The city would sell the 5.5 acres of parkland to RioCan, the current owner of the Glenmore Landing Shopping Centre.

“It's wrong for the city to sell parklands that are dedicated in perpetuity according to the land title from the original development," said Pauling Shepard.

For members of the public looking to give their feedback, the city has put out a public notice detailing its intentions to sell the land. Residents have until October 23rd. On October 25th an open house will be held by RioCan at Heritage Park to gather public input on the proposal.