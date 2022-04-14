'Very hard decision': Southern Alberta community disbands volunteer fire department

A southern Alberta community will now need to rely on the firefighting services of a nearby community after a lack of volunteers forced it to close its volunteer fire department.

The volunteer fire department of Barons, Alta., located about 30 minutes north of Lethbridge, covered six counties in the province.

Now, after a lack of volunteers resulted in Barons disbanding its service, Nobleford will now cover all that territory.

"I do believe, in talking with the mayor and the CAO of Barons, that it was a decision – a very hard decision – but a decision that needed to be made because the volunteer force just wasn't there," said Ann Mitchell, Lethbridge County's CAO.

Barons and Nobleford worked closely together over the years, with the Barons Fire Department attending a fatal house fire in Nobleford in November 2019 while Nobleford's fire crews assisted with a train derailment and fire near Barons just two months earlier.