Veteran bobsledder Alysia Rissling disappointed she won't take a run at Beijing Olympic gold

Over the last couple of weeks we've heard who is going to be representing at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

But there's another side to that story -- the story about who didn't make it.

Alysia Rissling is a veteran pilot on Canada's national bobsleigh team. The 33-year-old competed for Canada at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Rissling finished sixth and figured she would be a lock to make the 2022 Olympics.

Last week she was informed she didn't make the team. Rissling says she always felt she was behind the eight ball.

"I missed the 2019-20 season due to injury which went from one season off to two full seasons off," Rissling told CTV.

"It was 22 months in between my international competitions because of the pandemic. It was very little time for me to get back to that competition form."

SELECTIONS BASED ON PUSH RANK

Rissling was able to get into top shape and was looking forward to the selection races. She figured her driving would be enough to earn a spot on the team.

Then she was informed there wouldn't be a selection race and she believes that sealed her fate.

"Pilots were selected on push rank and I was fourth," Rissling said.

"If you told me that we were being selected on push rank I probably would've retired a while ago but we found out five days before our push testing."

HAS TO BE READY JUST IN CASE

Rissling loves the Olympics and really wanted to race for the gold one more time.

She's been a full-time pilot on the World Cup circuit since the 2016-17 season.

Despite all that experience she didn't even make it as an alternate. While her teammates are making their way to the Games, Rissling is left to train by herself at the ice house.

She says she has to be ready just in case.

"It's funny because not even being an alternate, it's like I was still told that I have to continue training and I'm not allowed to move on with my life or do anything until those guys land in Beijing and test negative."

TIME TO MOVE ON

This is not the way Rissling wanted to end her Bobsleigh career. And even though she would love a shot at one more Olympics she knows it's time to move on.

"I think for me and I've heard an interview with some other high level athletes and they were asked how t hey knew it was time to retire? The pretty common answer was that when you no longer have the energy to deal with the Politics you're probably done in your sport."

For the first time ever, Canada is sending three pilots to the Winter Olympics and Rissling says that shows just how strong the program is right now.

She says even though she won't be there, she'll be cheering on her teammates every step of the way to bring home some medals.