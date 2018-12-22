Members of the Canadian Armed Forces in Calgary got together for a special campaign to help some of their own for the holidays.

Several dozen veterans and military members from the King’s Own Calgary Regiment and 41 Service Battalion were at the Veterans Association Food Bank in northeast Calgary early in the morning to help in the effort to distribute Christmas hampers.

It’s the first time that the brand new facility has distributed hampers to veterans in need.

“We’re connecting with veterans and helping them out during the Christmas season and letting them know that they aren’t alone,” said Greg Girouard, one of the volunteers. “We’re vets helping vets.”

The hampers are filled with food, including a turkey, but it’s the company and the knowledge that they aren’t alone that organizers feel will help the most.

“I’m a Cold War vet so I never had to go overseas, but some of these combat vets, they’ve seen some atrocious stuff. They have survivor’s guilt and everyone has forgotten them. They’re trying to maintain and get through.”

Girouard says that through the connection of being veterans, they know what they’ve all gone through and there is a bond of trust between them.

The group has packed between 80 and 100 hampers to be delivered to veterans in Strathmore, Langdon, High River, Okotoks, Airdrie, Black Diamond, Cochrane and within Calgary itself.

Any veterans who are in need of additional help can visit the VAFB, at 2916 5 Avenue N.E. on Monday, December 24. The facility will be closed on the 25 and 26.

Anyone who knows of a veteran who could use some help over the holidays can contact the Food Bank by calling 403-367-8387 (FOR VETS).