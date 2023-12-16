Veterans in need receive holiday boost through Christmas hamper deliveries

Hundreds of Christmas hampers were delivered to southern Alberta veterans in need on Saturday.

The annual Veterans Association Food Bank event was a massive success, bringing in more than 300 vehicles filled with eager volunteers wanting to help.

Those volunteers stopped off in northeast Calgary to load up with holiday treats before going to individual homes to deliver the hampers.

"(Saturday) is kind of like the grand finale of why we do everything we do," executive director Marie Blackburn said. "If we can make the holidays better for the vets, we're so thrilled to do that."

In total, 341 hampers were given out, containing things like donated turkeys, pet packages, kid’s presents and gift baskets.

The deliveries also come with a small welfare check.

"We can make sure that their walks are shovelled, and if they seem super chatty, we can send people to visit them," Blackburn said. "If we know that they are housebound, we can also send people to take them out shopping."

Volunteers tell CTV News the drop off is one of their favourite parts of the holidays.

"We're veterans and we want to support veterans who need it," Wayne Rumsey said. "What better way to do it?"

"It's our time to give back," Sylvia Bargetzi added. "We have so many seniors and veterans who have been forgotten."

To learn more about the work the Veterans Association Food Bank does -- or to donate -- visit the organization's website.