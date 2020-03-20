When a Lethbridge man picked up the phone Thursday, he was told by someone he believed was in law enforcement that he had been defrauded.

What he didn't know was that was the first step in a web of lies that would result in him losing a significant amount of money in an actual scheme.

Lethbridge police say a local man was first called by an unknown individual on March 19 who informed him his social insurance number (SIN) was believed to have been used by criminals in a multi-million-dollar fraud.

When the caller asked the victim to provide his SIN, the man shared the information willingly.

Officials say, after a brief conversation on the phone, the scammer requested the phone number of his local police service and the man gave him the Lethbridge Police Service's non-emergency complaint line, 403-328-4444.

After the scammer ended the call, the victim received another call which was displayed as originating from "403-330-4444."

The individual at the other end of that call identified himself as an LPS officer and instructed him to send money via a wire transfer as well as through a quantity of Google Play cards.

After the victim handed over payment, he contacted the actual Lethbridge police through their official phone line and quickly learned he had been duped.

Police will never demand cash payments

Officials say this unfortunate situation is another reminder to the public that LPS officers will never demand cash payments of any kind. Anyone who receives a call from someone purporting to be with the LPS, or any other police service in Alberta, who demands any sort of payment should hang up and call the actual authorities immediately.

Lethbridge police do sometimes contact residents over the phone for certain matters, but anyone who is anxious about the call is free to request the officer's name and badge number and contact LPS directly at 403-328-4444 to confirm their identity.