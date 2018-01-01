One man has been transported to hospital in serious condition following an early afternoon carjacking in a northwest neighbourhood.

According to police, a man was pulled from his Toyota 4Runner near the intersection of Chelsea Street and Rosewood Drive Northwest, in the community of Rosemont, at approximately 12:30 p.m. The carjacking victim had a pre-existing medical condition that was exacerbated by the ordeal.

EMS officials say the victim, a middle-aged male, was transported in serious but not-life threatening condition.

A description of the offender has not been confirmed.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who witnessed the carjacking is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.