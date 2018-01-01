**The orginal version of this story indicated the carjacking took place at the intersection of Chelsea Street and Rosewood Road N.W. The story has been updated after police provided clarification on the location of the incident.**

One man was transported to hospital in serious condition following an early afternoon carjacking in the city's northwest.

According to police, a man was pulled from his Toyota 4Runner outside the Subway restaurant in the 700 block of Northmount Drive N.W. at approximately 12:30 p.m. The carjacking victim had a pre-existing medical condition that was exacerbated by the ordeal.

"From my understanding, it was a random attack on an innocent vehicle owner," said CPS Staff Sergeant Tom Hanson. "As a result of the encounter that that vehicle owner had with the culprit, some significant injuries were caused to the victim."

Police say the victim, a man in his 40s, was struck by his own vehicle. The man was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was spotted by officers on Monday afternoon at a location on 21 Street N.W. and a man in his 40s was taken into police custody.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who witnessed the carjacking is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.