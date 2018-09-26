One man is in hospital and a suspect is in police custody following a Wednesday morning assault in a southeast neighbourhood.

According to police, someone called 911 at around 8:00 a.m. and reported an attack in the community of Dover near the intersection of 30 Avenue and 29A Street S.E. Officers located a severely injured man and he was transported by EMS to hospital in serious condition for treatment of his undisclosed injuries.

Police surrounded a nearby home where the suspect had allegedly ‘holed up’ following the attack. Shortly after 3:00 p.m., the suspect surrendered to police and was arrested.

Charges are pending against the unidentified individual. Police have not released any information regarding a potential motive and continue to investigate the matter.