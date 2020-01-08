CALGARY -- RCMP are on scene of a shooting in Conrich that has sent at least one person to hospital.

Police were called to a location near the intersection of Meadow Ridge Road and Meadow Ridge Drive in the hamlet east of Calgary around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP officials confirm one person was transported by ambulance to hospital but the extent of the victim's injuries as well as their age and gender have not been released.

Officers have since taped off a property and home in the area, while putting up a road block at the intersection of RR284 and Meadow Ridge Lane.

Calgary Police Service members have been provided with the description of a suspect vehicle that may have entered the city at the Stoney Trail and McKnight Blvd interchange. RCMP have not publicly disclosed the vehicle description or the description of a suspect or suspects.

RCMP are expected to provide an update on the shooting later today.

Conrich is located just east of Calgary city limits.