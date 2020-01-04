CALGARY -- Police are looking for a number of people involved in a stabbing that took place in downtown Calgary Saturday.

Officials say they were called to the scene, in the 1200 block of 4 Street S.W., at about 7 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a stab wound. They were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Calgary police say it is still early in the investigation and they are looking for the suspects involved.

There are no descriptions available at this time.