CALGARY -- A 27-year-old woman shot at a residence in Conrich earlier this month has died.

Police were called to a residence near Meadow Ridge Road and Meadow Ridge Drive in Conrich, roughly 20 kilometres northeast of Calgary, about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, where they found a woman suffering life-threatening injuries.

The woman died in hospital days later. Police identified the victim as Sheena Bhimji.

Police said in an earlier release the suspect remains at large, however no description has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.