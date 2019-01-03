CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Victim in critical, life threatening condition following suspected home invasion in Kingsland
Police tape surrounds a home in the 600 block of 68 Ave SW during the investigation into a suspected home invasion that left one man severely injured
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 7:12PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 3, 2019 9:17PM MST
Police units escorted an ambulance to hospital early Thursday evening after a man suffered significant injuries during a suspected home invasion in the city’s southwest.
According to police, the attack occurred in a residence in the 600 block of 68 Avenue Southwest shortly after 6:00 p.m.
EMS officials confirm a man, believed to be in his late 20's, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life threatening condition with undisclosed injuries.
As of 7:00 p.m., no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.