CALGARY
    • Victim in hospital after being struck by train

    Calgary police say one person was taken to hospital with life-altering injuries after they were hit by a train at around midnight on June 11, 2024. Calgary police say one person was taken to hospital with life-altering injuries after they were hit by a train at around midnight on June 11, 2024.
    A person suffered life-altering injuries after they were hit by a CP train near Sunalta Station.

    Police say the victim was hit near 16 Street and 10 Avenue S.W. just before midnight.

    They were taken to hospital in serious condition.

    The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation.

