CALGARY -- RCMP are on scene of a shooting in Conrich that has sent at least one person to hospital.

Police were called to a location near the intersection of Meadow Ridge Road and Meadow Ridge Drive in the hamlet east of Calgary around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

EMS confirm a female, age not confirmed, was transported by ambulance to hospital in life threatening condition.

Officers have since taped off a property and home in the area, while putting up a road block at the intersection of RR284 and Meadow Ridge Lane.

Calgary Police Service members have been provided with the description of a suspect vehicle that may have entered the city at the Stoney Trail and McKnight Blvd interchange. RCMP have not publicly disclosed the vehicle description or the description of a suspect or suspects.

RCMP are expected to provide an update on the shooting later today.

Conrich is located just east of Calgary city limits.