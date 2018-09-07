A man, believed to be in his 30’s, has been transported by ambulance to hospital following a Friday afternoon incident in East Village.

According to police, officers responded to a location “near the Drop-In Centre” shortly before 3:30 p.m. following reports of a stabbing.

EMS officials confirm the injured man was located in the vicinity of Dermot Baldwin Way S.E and 4 Street S.E. and taken to hospital in potentially life threatening condition. The nature of his injuries has not been released.

As of 4:30 p.m., no arrests have been made in connection with the incident and the investigation into the matter continues.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.