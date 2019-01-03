CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Victim in serious condition following suspected home invasion in Kingsland
Police tape surrounds a home in the 600 block of 68 Ave SW during the investigation into a suspected home invasion that left one man severely injured
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 7:12PM MST
Last Updated Friday, January 4, 2019 10:11AM MST
Police units escorted an ambulance to hospital early Thursday evening after a man suffered significant injuries during a suspected home invasion in the city’s southwest.
According to police, the attack occurred in a residence in the 600 block of 68 Avenue Southwest shortly after 6:00 p.m.
EMS officials confirm a man, believed to be in his late 20s, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life threatening condition with undisclosed injuries.
The man's condition has since been upgraded to serious.
It is not yet known what the motive was for the attack.
Police are investigating and are searching for suspects.