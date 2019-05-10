The Calgary Police Service has released the name of the man who died Friday, May 3 in a northeast home following a suspected domestic assault.

Police were called to a home in the 4900 block of Rundlewood Road N.E. at approximately 10:30 p.m. following reports of an assault. A man was located in medical distress and he succumbed to his injuries on scene a short time later.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Dwaine Charles Lanois.

A 50-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Lanois’ death. Roberta Lynn Wolfchild appeared in court on Monday.

According to police, the fatal attack was a domestic dispute. Neighbours told CTV that the couple had lived in the home for roughly six months and police had been called to the home a handful of times during that period.