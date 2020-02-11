CALGARY -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is asking for witnesses to come forward as the investigation into Monday morning's fatal crash on Country Hills Boulevard continues.

According to ASIRT, a Calgary Police Service officer spotted a stolen SUV at approximately 3:30 a.m. The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old man who has not been identified, sped off westbound.

ASIRT officials say the driver failed to obey a red light at the intersection of Country Hills Boulevard and Métis Trail and collided with a northbound pickup truck.

The 21-year-old was ejected from the SUV and died on scene.

The driver of the pickup truck — an off-duty CPS member who was returning home following their shift — was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the events leading up to the fatal collision is asked to contact ASIRT at 403-592-4306,