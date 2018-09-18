Family of Lisa Lloyd confirm the 50-year-old was the victim of Saturday evening’s deadly attack at the hands of her dog on a rural property near Langdon.

Lloyd was killed by her boxer-pit bull cross after she attempted to intervene when the dog attacked her two-year-old granddaughter. As of Tuesday, the young girl remained in hospital.

The offending dog and another dog were removed from the property and placed under quarantine with Animal Services in Calgary. A decision on the fate of the dogs is in the hands of police unless the family elects to have the animals euthanized beforehand.

Members of Lloyd’s family say the ordeal has left them ‘extremely traumatized’. A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help cover the cost of Lloyd's funeral.

With files from CTV's Jaclyn Brown