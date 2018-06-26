Members of the Piikani Band Council are mourning the loss of Barnaby Provost to Monday afternoon’s head-on collision west of Coalhurst.

Provost was driving westbound on Highway 3 near the intersection with Highway 509 at approximately 5:00 p.m. when his vehicle was struck by a Toyota Corolla travelling the wrong direction on the divided highway. The 42-year-old Piikani Band Councillor succumbed to his injuries on the way to Chinook Regional Hospital.

The 12-year-old passenger in the car Provost was driving suffered minor injuries to her back in the crash and was transported to hospital.

Chief Stanley Grier of Piikani Nation rememebers Provost as nothing short of a wonderful, excellent human being who represented everything that is good in this world and his loss is devastating to the community as a whole.

Provost is survived by his wife Kristy and their four children.

Provost was elected to council in January 2015 and brought a wealth of life experience to the position. Chief Grier says Provost had multiple university degrees, served as a teacher, vice-principal and principal on the Nation and spent eight months working in New Zealand to learn about other Indigenous people. Provost held the band’s education portfolio, was appointed to the housing corporation and was a proud champion of Blackfoot culture and traditions.

The Piikani Band Council is scheduled to meet in Pincher Creek on Wednesday to discuss its direction following Provost’s death and the members will speak with the Provost family to determine their wishes.

The 61-year-old driver of the Toyota Corolla was transported by ambulance to hospital as a precautionary measure.

RCMP continue to investigate the fatal crash. Anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to the head-on crash is encouraged to contact the Coaldale RCMP detachment at 403-329-5080

With files from CTV's Terry Vogt