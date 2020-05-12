CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service confirms 27-year-old Justin Applegarth was the victim of a deadly Mother's Day stabbing attack near a southeast strip mall as the search for his alleged killer continues.

Emergency crews were called to a shopping centre at the intersection Memorial Drive and 52 Street S.E. at approximately 10 p.m. to attend to a severely injured man. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Witnesses informed police that the man had been attacked in the parking lot of a strip mall near the intersection of 52 St. and Eighth Ave. S.E., approximately a kilometre from where the man succumbed to his injuries.

Following an autopsy, police identified the deceased as Applegarth.

On Monday afternoon, a Canada-wide warrant on a second-degree murder charge was issued for 25-year-old Shay Saddleback in connection with Applegarth's death.

Police have released surveillance images from the Penbrooke Meadows strip mall of a second man who is believed to have information about the attack.

The man in the footage is described as:

Indigenous

Between 183 and 191 cm (6 and 6-3) tall

Being in his mid-20s

Having a tattoo on the left side of his face

Driving a red-coloured car, make and model not confirmed

Anyone with information regarding Saddleback's whereabouts or the identity of the man in the surveillance images is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, the CPS homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.