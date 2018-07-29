Police have identified the man shot and killed outside the Town and Country Motor Hotel in southeast Calgary early on Saturday morning.

Police say 43-year-old Adam Colquhoun of Calgary died from his injuries.

Officers were called to the area after reports that two men were in some kind of altercation prior to shots being fired.

When police arrived they found Colquhoun in life-threatening condition.

He was taken to hospital where he died.

No suspect is in custody but they are talking to witnesses in an effort to get a description of the suspect.

Police say they do not believe this was a random incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477