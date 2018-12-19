Police continue to investigate the death of a man following a shooting in the city’s northwest on Monday evening and believe he was the victim of a targeted attack.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Panamount Villas N.W. at about 10:45 p.m. and transported a man to hospital from the scene in critical condition.

The man died of his injuries the next day and has been identified as 38-year-old Roy Chi Yan Mac.

Police believe the shooting was targeted but have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

Investigators say the suspects may have been in the area earlier in the day on Monday.

Police are asking anyone who may have vehicle dash cam or residential CCTV footage from the Panamount Villas area, who have not yet spoken with police, to contact the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously:

TEXT: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org