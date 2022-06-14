Victim of Forest Lawn shooting suffers life-threatening injuries

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in Forest Lawn on Tuesday that sent one man to hospital.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of 45th Street S.E. at around 8:10 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Paramedics transported one man to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to police.

Officers took a suspect into custody shortly after the shooting from the area of 17th Avenue and 50th Street S.E.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and if the suspect taken into custody was involved.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Calgary police respond to a shooting in the 2200 block of 45th Street S.E. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.