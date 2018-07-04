Members of the Calgary Police Service have arrested one man and identified a second suspect in connection with an assault outside a northeast billiards hall that left one man in life threatening condition.

Police were called to Mike’s Family Billiards, in the 2000 block of 32 Avenue Northeast, in the early morning hours of Monday, July 2, 2018 following reports of a fight outside the establishment.

The responding emergency crews located an injured man in visible medical distress. The assault victim was transported to hospital by ambulance where, as of Wednesday afternoon, he remains in life threatening condition.

Investigators have identified two suspects in connection with the assault that they believe started with an argument between two groups.

On Tuesday, 21-year-old Kelsey Larry Houle of Calgary was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and common assault. Houle is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

A warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Daniel Deandre Sparks in connection with Monday morning’s assault and police have released an undated photograph of the accused.

Sparks is described as:

A black man

Approximately 183 cm (6’) tall

Weighing roughly 91 kg (200 lbs)

Having shoulder length dreadlock extensions

Anyone with information regarding Sparks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.