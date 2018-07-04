**UPDATE: Daniel Sparks has been located and is in police custody**

Members of the Calgary Police Service have arrested two men in connection with an assault outside a northeast billiards hall that left one man in life threatening condition.

Police were called to Mike’s Family Billiards, in the 2000 block of 32 Avenue Northeast, in the early morning hours of Monday, July 2, 2018 following reports of a fight outside the establishment.

The responding emergency crews located an injured man in visible medical distress. The assault victim was transported to hospital by ambulance where, as of Wednesday afternoon, he remains in life threatening condition.

Investigators have identified two suspects in connection with the assault that they believe started with an argument between two groups.

On Tuesday, 21-year-old Kelsey Larry Houle of Calgary was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and common assault. Houle is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

A warrant had been issued for 31-year-old Daniel Deandre Sparks in connection with Monday morning’s assault.

On Thursday, CPS officials confirmed Sparks had been located and was in custody.