Victim of Saddle Ridge shooting identified by Calgary police

One man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Saddle Ridge.

Police were called to the 200 block of Saddlecrest Boulevard N.E. just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

When they arrived they found a body with bullet wounds. Police say he was shot while he was inside a vehicle.

Witnesses say they heard about ten rounds pop off shortly after 10 p.m.

No other injuries were reported and police are now canvassing the area for additional evidence, surveillance footage, and property damage.

On Thursday, Calgary police identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Hisham Ahmed.

"We are seeking public assistance to locate a suspect vehicle seen fleeing the scene immediately after the shooting," police said in a news release.

"The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured, 2003 to 2006 GMC Sierra truck with aftermarket headlights and exhaust system."

Ward 5 Coun. Raj Dhaliwal says Wednesday's shooting and the escalation of gun violence in the city is troubling.

"My biggest fear is that I don't want any innocent bystander — Calgarian — losing their life because someone decided to pull the trigger because they had circumstances that allowed them to pull that trigger," Dhaliwal told CTV News. "That's my biggest fear."

Dhaliwal used to live in Saddle Ridge and knows the area well. He plans to meet with religious and community leaders in the coming days to discuss what can be done to support the community and curb the violence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service by calling 403-266-1234. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.