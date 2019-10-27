CALGARY – Police are investigating another weekend shooting after a man was seriously hurt in northeast Calgary early Sunday.

The Calgary Police Service says officers were called to the community of Martindale at about 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Once they got there, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Calgary EMS says they were called to the scene around the same time and took an adult male to hospital.

He was seriously injured, but paramedics stabilized him at the scene and he is listed in non-life threatening condition.

Police have blocked off the scene and are continuing to search for suspects.

Officials tell CTV News there are no known links between this incident and any other shootings that have recently taken place in the city.