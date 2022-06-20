Victims of fatal Alberta highway crash identified as young couple

Two people killed in a three-vehicle crash near Three Hills, Alta. last week have been identified.

Alberta RCMP confirmed to CTV News that 21-year-old Ethan Halford and girlfriend 20-year-old Macy Boyce were killed in the collision on Highway 21, just north of Trochu, on Friday, June 17.

According to investigators, two cars were travelling north on Highway 21 when the second rear-ended the first, causing it to cross over the centre line where it was hit by an oncoming semi-truck.

Officers found Halford and Boyce dead when they arrived.

Richard Douglas Bell, 42, of Elnora, Alta. is charged with the following offences:

Dangerous operation causing death;

Impaired operation causing death;

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle; and

Refusal to provide sample.

Bell has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on June 24.

The town of Three Hills is located roughly 100 kilometres northeast of Calgary.