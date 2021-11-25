Victims of fatal Macleod Trail crash identified as father and young daughter

Emergency crews on scene of a fatal Nov. 24 crash on Macleod Trail near Lake Fraser Gate S.E. that claimed the lives of a 37-year-old man and his seven-year-old daughter. Emergency crews on scene of a fatal Nov. 24 crash on Macleod Trail near Lake Fraser Gate S.E. that claimed the lives of a 37-year-old man and his seven-year-old daughter.

