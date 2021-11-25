Victims of fatal Macleod Trail crash identified as father and young daughter

CALGARY -

The Calgary Police Service confirms Wednesday afternoon's crash along Macleod Trail claimed the lives of a 37-year-old man and his seven-year-old daughter, and sent his 11-year-old daughter to hospital in serious condition.

Police officials say a three-quarter ton pickup truck was travelling northbound on Macleod Trail in the left hand lane approaching the Lake Fraser Gate S.E. intersection shortly before 5:30 p.m. when it rear-ended a sedan travelling the same direction.

The impact of the collision sent the car across the median into the southbound lanes of the road where it was struck by a southbound half-ton truck.

The driver of the sedan and his seven-year-old daughter were pronounced dead on scene. The identities of the deceased have not been released.

The third occupant of the car, an 11-year-old girl, was transported by ambulance to hospital in serious condition. She has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

The northbound pickup, which was the first to strike the car, also crossed the median, all southbound lanes and the shoulder of the road before coming to a stop along the CP Railway tracks that run parallel to Macleod Trail.

The driver of the three-quarter ton truck, a man in his 50s, attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended a short distance from the crash scene.

Charges are pending against the driver including dangerous driving causing death. His name has not been released as he has not been formally charged.

According to police, excessive speed is believed to have been a factor in the fatal crash and there is no evidence indicating the driver was impaired.

"To the family and friends of the victims, our thoughts are with you during this difficult time. This is a season in which we should be celebrating with our loved ones, not mourning their loss," said Sgt. Colin Foster of the CPS traffic unit in a statement. "Help is available to anyone who may have witnessed or who was affected by this horrific and tragic incident by either contacting 211, or the Calgary Police Service Victims Assistance Support Team at 403-428-8398."

Anyone with dash cam footage of the suspect vehicle prior to the collision or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.