The Calgary Police Service has identified the two men who were fatally shot in a northeast parking lot Wednesday morning.

The victims have been named as 25-year-old Jasdeep Singh of Calgary and 22-year-old Japneet Malhi of Airdrie following the conclusion of their autopsies.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the 2400 block of 37 Avenue N.E. shortly after 2:00 a.m. on April 3 following reports of shots fired. Police located a bullet riddled vehicle with two men inside. One of the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene while the other was transported by ambulance to hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators are attempting to identify a dark coloured sedan that was seen in the area near the time of the shooting. Police believe the vehicle is a Nissan Altima, believed to be an early 2000s model, with a rear spoiler.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the location of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

The Calgary Police Service is expected to provide an update on the investigation at approximately 4:30 p.m. A livestream of the conference will be available here.