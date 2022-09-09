Vigil for Saskatchewan held at Calgary's Olympic Plaza

In Calgary's Olympic Plaza on Friday night, a vigil was held as a show of support for those affected by recent events in Saskatchewan.

"We wanted to bring healing and a sense of unity from nation to nation, for everybody in Saskatchewan who needs it right now," said Alycia Two Bears, one of the organizers of Friday night's vigil in downtown Calgary.

Attacks last week on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Sask., resulted in 11 deaths — including one of the suspected attackers — and 18 serious injuries.

Myles Sanderson was arrested near Rosthern, Sask., after a four-day manhunt, and later died after going into medical distress.

His brother, Damien Sanderson, was originally also sought in connection with the attacks, but was found dead on Monday on James Smith Cree Nation with injuries that did not appear self-inflicted.

Locals most closely impacted by what occurred in Saskatchewan have headed back to be with their families at this time, Two Bears said.

Those remaining in Calgary, such as Two Bears, are calling for changes to prevent further tragedies.

"We need greater mental health supports. We need more ceremonial efforts for elders to do their work. And (we need) every community — on reserve, off reserve — to co-ordinate with mental health (supports)," she said.

"We need to reduce poverty — people need housing, we need food, we need parenting support, we need midwives in every community.

"These are the things that we can start to put in place to prevent stuff like this from happening."

Two Bears said event organizers were collecting cards with messages of comfort and care, as well as gift cards to Walmart, to send to James Smith Cree Nation.

"We're going to mail them off right after the vigil so that the nation can support themselves the best way they know how," she said.

The event's proceedings, which began at 7 p.m., included opening songs and prayer by an elder, a range of speakers, jingle dances and drumming as well as a closing prayer.