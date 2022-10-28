Vigil for Tia Blood to be held Friday

The family and friends of a 34-year-old Lethbridge woman who was found dead on Oct. 24 will be holding a memorial vigil on Friday.

Tia Blood's body was located in a rural area near Coalhurst, approximately a week after she was reported missing by her family.

Blood's loved ones have now organized a candlelight vigil, which will take place at 4 p.m. at Range Road 225 and Township Road 92 – where her body was found.

Family members say they are "devastated" by Blood's death and haven't stopped their fight for justice since day one of her disappearance.

"Tia was silly, non-judgmental, genuine, generous, loyal, dedicated and protective. She lived for her boys. She loved all children and was great with all of her relatives' children. She was a good student, and she put people before herself. A gentle woman, she liked her sweets and liked to bake. Tia took care of her health and was prayerful," the family wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we thank our family, friends, volunteers, allies and our community of Kainai for the outpouring of prayers, love, donations and support."

Hunter Alexander Frank, 20, of Lethbridge, was arrested in connection with Blood's death.

He is charged with indignity to human remains and two counts of theft under $5,000.