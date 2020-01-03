CALGARY -- The family of missing Calgarian Marshal Iwaasa is holding a vigil Friday to help bring more awareness to his disappearance.

Friday also marks his 27th birthday.

Iwaasa was last seen by family members on Nov. 17 in Lethbridge. He planned to drive home to Calgary, where he was attending school at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology studying computer programming, according to his sister, Paige Fogen.

He didn't arrive and his truck was found burned-out on a trailhead near Pemberton, B.C. just over a week later.

Searches of the area have been conducted by ground personnel, as well as helicopters, dogs and underwater equipment at a nearby creek, but RCMP found no sign of him.

Lethbridge Police Service has since taken over the investigation.

A witness who found the truck said there were items strewn all around it, including two passports, three cell phones, a smashed laptop, ID cards, toiletry bags and clothing.

RCMP called the discovery of the truck and items, "suspicious." They also say they have received a number of tips relating to the disappearance.

Fogen said Iwaasa loved the outdoors and hiking, but it would be “weird” if he went hiking in B.C. without telling anyone.

The family has created a Facebook page called Find Marshal Iwaasa to help keep tracking of where missing person posters have been placed and to share any information related to his disappearance. The group has more than 8,600 members.

Iwaasa is described as 180 centimetres (5-foot-11) tall, about 77 kilograms (170 pounds) with brown eyes and shoulder-length hair. He also has a moustache. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, a grey tuque, red high-top shoes and black pants.

Family said he often wears his hair tied back or under a tuque.

His truck was a dark blue 2009 GMC Sierra with the Alberta licence plate BLL 1099.

The vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Winston Churchill High School in Lethbridge. The family says they will provide candles and for those who cannot attend in person and the event will be livestreamed online.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.