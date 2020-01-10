CALGARY -- Canadians are gathering coast to coast to mourn the 63 Canadians and 176 lives lost in the devastating plane crash in Iran.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled to take place in Calgary Friday afternoon at Tomkins Park near the intersection of 17th Avenue and Eighth Street S.W. The event is expected to start at 4 p.m. and last for two hours.

Eghbal Kayadan, the editor-in-chief of a local Persian newspaper, organized the vigil. He says the community is dealing with shock and disbelief over the lives lost, including the two people killed from our city.

"When we heard that news our heart almost stopped. When we talked with our friends, they are crying, what should they say? It was a big shock for them."

Kayadan says there are about 15,000 Iranians in Calgary but stresses Friday’s vigil is open to everyone.