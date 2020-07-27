CALGARY -- A Calgary brewery is shutting down temporarily after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post, Village Brewery says it has decided to close its southeast location until Aug. 4.

The business says it is deep cleaning and working with health officials to meet all necessary protocols.

Village Brewery is also working with Alberta Health to notify anyone who may have been in contact with infected staff members.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in Alberta at 3:30 p.m. Monday.