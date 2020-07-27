CALGARY -- A Calgary brewery is shutting down temporarily after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post, Village Brewery says it has decided to close its southeast location until Aug. 4.

The business says it is deep cleaning and working with health officials to meet all necessary protocols.

Village Brewery is also working with Alberta Health to notify anyone who may have been in contact with infected staff members.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in Alberta at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the spirit of transparency and caution we would like to inform the community that we have recently had staff members test positive for COVID 19 at Village Brewery. The health and safety of our staff and members of the community are our highest priority. We have made the decision to voluntarily close the brewery to the public until Tuesday August 4th for a deep clean. We have worked with Alberta Health Services to make sure all best practices and protocols are being met. Village has also worked with Alberta Health Services who are completing their contact tracing procedure to ensure that all individuals that have been in contact with these team members have been communicated with. For any questions please contact us directly at jacksons@villagebrewery.com 403-6126325

